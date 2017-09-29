SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

Case No. D-202-CV-2017-06442

IN THE MATTER OF MARIA CONCEPCION GONZALEZ RUMMLER,

Petitioner.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MARIA CONCEPCION GONZALEZ RUMMLER, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from MARIA CONCEPCION GONZALEZ RUMMLER to MARIA CALI RUMMLER GONZALEZ, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Shannon Bacon, District Judge, on the 2nd day of November 2017, at the hour of 9:00 A.M., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted:

MICHAEL J. SEIBEL & ASSOCIATES

BY: /s/ Michael J. Seibel

Michael J. Seibel

Attorneys for Petitioner

P.O. Box 14066

Albuquerque, NM 87191-4066

(505) 275-1700

HCS Pub. September 29, October 6, 2017