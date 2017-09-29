2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 06778

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Apolmaria Parra

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Apolmaria Parra, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Apolmaria Parra to Pauline Maria Parra, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the 6th day of NOVEMBER 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maria Apolmaria Parra

Maria Apolmaria Parra

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. September 29, October 6, 2017