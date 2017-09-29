NO. D-202-CV-2017 06778
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 06778
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Apolmaria Parra
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Apolmaria Parra, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Apolmaria Parra to Pauline Maria Parra, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the 6th day of NOVEMBER 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Apolmaria Parra
Maria Apolmaria Parra
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. September 29, October 6, 2017
