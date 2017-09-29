2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 06832

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Rhonda Lynn Gomez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rhonda Lynn Gomez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Rhonda Lynn Gomez to Ronnie Adam Gomez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of NOV 01 2017, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Rhonda Gomez

Rhonda Lynn Gomez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. September 29, October 6, 2017