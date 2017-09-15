NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On November 27, 2017 at 11:30 AM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 1967 Pontiac Firebird VIN 224377U612930. Last known registered owner is unknown. In the amount of $2123.50. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. The Performance Connection 309 McKnight Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87102 (505) 765-5452.

HCS Pub. September 15, 22, 2017