NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On November 27, 2017 at 2:40 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 1998 Volvo V70 VIN YV1LW5571W2503610. No license plate. Last known registered owner is unknown. In the amount of $1461.04. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 505-292-2880

HCS Pub. September 15, 22, 2017