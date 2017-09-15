Home   >   Search Notices   >   Auctions   >   Auto Auctions   >   NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On December 11, 2017 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2016 International 4300 VIN3HAMMMML2GL743348. CA license plate CP91704. Last known registered owner is Albatross Express Inc Albatross of Sacramento, CA. In the amount of $12916.24. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Summit Truck Group 1623 Aspen NW Albuquerque, NM 87104 (505) 243-7883.
