STORAGE SALE
The following property shall be sold October 21, 2017, 10AM, at THE STORAGE PLACE, 31 RD 5577, Farmington, NM 87401, Phone: 505-320-0267, in satisfaction of lien in accordance with the NM self-storage act 48-11-1 thru 48 -11- 9.
Michelle Arenas,77 RD 3100, Aztec, NM 87410, Unit A-18, containing fishing poles, TV, stereo, cookbooks, and miscellaneous boxes.
Tommy Begay, 10 CR 5581, Farmington, NM 87410 Unit C-3, containing barbells, bench, five-gallon buckets, tubs, cupboard, exercise machine, washing machine , vacuum cleaner, suitcase, mop, chair, and miscellaneous, items.
Monique Matthews, 530 Terra Eden St, Forks, WA 98331, Unit B-5, containing a motor scooter, bicycle, door, cabinets, chairs, ramps, and miscellaneous boxes and tubs.
Barry Stow, 46 RD 5584, Farmington, NM 87401, Unit A-10, containing tubs, boxes, an ironing board, and miscellaneous items.
