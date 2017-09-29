U-Stor-It
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant
To the New Mexico Self Storage
Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9)
U-Stor-It located at 2640 Baylor SE, Albuq., NM 87106. will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be Held at 10:00 a.m. October 25, 2017. CASH ONLY.
UNIT # 3, Steven Mancilla,
Box 880324
San Diego, Calif. 92168
Table, ent, center, dresser, chairs,
hutch, boxes.
UNIT # 7, Holiday Inn,
1501 Sunport Place SE
Albuq., NM 87106
Pillows, linens
UNIT # 198, Vernell Triplett
1320 Wheeler SE
Albuq., NM 87106
Compressor, sofa, chair,
loveseat, dresser.
UNIT #195, Leo Bryant
3830 Gun Club Rd, SW
Albuq., NM 87121
Stove, dishes, drums,
baby items.
UNIT #55, Charolette Montoya
1909 1/2 Williams, SE
Albuq., NM 87102
TV, washer, ent. center
UNIT # 92, Louise Edmon
455 ValVerde SE 317
Albuq., NM 87108
Dresser, TV, washer, stero ent. center.
UNIT #192, Rosales Law Group
PO Box 7356
Albuq., NM 87194
Commercial night club
Entertainment systems.
UNIT # 109, Ryan Somers
229 Cornell SE #2
Albuq., NM 87106
Bed, couch, linens
UNIT #232, Katrina Keith,
5328 Montgomery NE 5202
Albuq., NM 87109
Washer, dryer, tubs, kids toys
UNIT #233, Esperanza Gutierrez
2915 Franciscan Dr NE
Albuq., NM 87107
(10) tubs, car seat
UNIT #271, David Buller
533 Slom Rd
Bangkok, Thailand
Misc. boxes, vacuum, shelves,
luggage.
UNIT #481, Alfred Bennett
1032 Luthy Circle, NE
Albuq., NM 87102
Luggage, ladder, boxes,
UNIT #474, Stanis Askew
PO Box 12107
San Bernardino, CA 92423
Wheel chairs, medical equip.,
sewing machine, boxes.
UNIT 422, Rosales Law Group
PO Box 7356
Albuq., NM 87194
Drum set, soda can holder,
wine glasses, misc. restaurant
items.
UNIT #413, Joeanne Lujan
505 on Gabol, NW
Albuq., NM 87104
BBQ, lawn chairs, sofa,
loveseat, table.
UNIT #389, Carmen Lacour
7709 Bersura NW
Albuq., NM 87120
HCS Pub. September 29, October 6, 2017
