Notice is hereby given, Pursuant

To the New Mexico Self Storage

Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9)

U-Stor-It located at 2640 Baylor SE, Albuq., NM 87106. will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be Held at 10:00 a.m. October 25, 2017. CASH ONLY.

UNIT # 3, Steven Mancilla,

Box 880324

San Diego, Calif. 92168

Table, ent, center, dresser, chairs,

hutch, boxes.

UNIT # 7, Holiday Inn,

1501 Sunport Place SE

Albuq., NM 87106

Pillows, linens

UNIT # 198, Vernell Triplett

1320 Wheeler SE

Albuq., NM 87106

Compressor, sofa, chair,

loveseat, dresser.

UNIT #195, Leo Bryant

3830 Gun Club Rd, SW

Albuq., NM 87121

Stove, dishes, drums,

baby items.

UNIT #55, Charolette Montoya

1909 1/2 Williams, SE

Albuq., NM 87102

TV, washer, ent. center

UNIT # 92, Louise Edmon

455 ValVerde SE 317

Albuq., NM 87108

Dresser, TV, washer, stero ent. center.

UNIT #192, Rosales Law Group

PO Box 7356

Albuq., NM 87194

Commercial night club

Entertainment systems.

UNIT # 109, Ryan Somers

229 Cornell SE #2

Albuq., NM 87106

Bed, couch, linens

UNIT #232, Katrina Keith,

5328 Montgomery NE 5202

Albuq., NM 87109

Washer, dryer, tubs, kids toys

UNIT #233, Esperanza Gutierrez

2915 Franciscan Dr NE

Albuq., NM 87107

(10) tubs, car seat

UNIT #271, David Buller

533 Slom Rd

Bangkok, Thailand

Misc. boxes, vacuum, shelves,

luggage.

UNIT #481, Alfred Bennett

1032 Luthy Circle, NE

Albuq., NM 87102

Luggage, ladder, boxes,

UNIT #474, Stanis Askew

PO Box 12107

San Bernardino, CA 92423

Wheel chairs, medical equip.,

sewing machine, boxes.

UNIT 422, Rosales Law Group

PO Box 7356

Albuq., NM 87194

Drum set, soda can holder,

wine glasses, misc. restaurant

items.

UNIT #413, Joeanne Lujan

505 on Gabol, NW

Albuq., NM 87104

BBQ, lawn chairs, sofa,

loveseat, table.

UNIT #389, Carmen Lacour

7709 Bersura NW

Albuq., NM 87120

HCS Pub. September 29, October 6, 2017