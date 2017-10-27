Notice of Auction

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN PURSUANT TO THE NEW MEXICO SELF STORAGE LEIN ACT THAT THE FOLLOWING UNITS WILL BE AUCTIONED OR OTHER WISE DISPOSED OF IN ORDER TO SATISFY LEINS CLAIMED FOR DELINQUENT RENT AND OTHER RELATED CHARGES. BIDING AND VIEWING OF AUCTIONED ITEMS WILL BE ON November 7th 2017 AT 4:00 PM at www.MyAuctionAddiction.com ALAMEDA STORAGE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REFUSE ANY BID FOR ANY REASON, CASH ONLY.

Unit # C-32: Gary Alcocersoter 1225 San Mateo Blvd Apt # 721 Albuquerque, NM 87108

Furniture, vacuum cleaner, tools, misc. items, etc.

Unit # C-44: Laurence and Melissa Romero 7156 Elk Creek Rd Albuquerque, NM 87113

Printers, office equipment, sprayer machine, cash register, plastic containers, etc..

Unit #DD-84: Alejandrina Lanoue 21 Old Galisteo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87508

Metal trash can, water purifier, vacuum cleaner, lamps, misc. furniture, plastic containers, etc.

Alameda Storage reserves the right to withdraw any of the above units prior to auction; without prior notice.

HCS Pub. October 27, November 3, 2017