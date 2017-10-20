TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday October 30, 2017 at 2:00 PM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.

B-17 McKinstry, Mia. C/o Robert Perry 3713 Mary Ellen St NE ABQ NM 87112. Furn. & Misc.

$ 700.12

C-82 Smith, Tammi. 11209 S. Temperance Selma CA 93662. Furn., Tubs, HHG’s $ 628.68

F-158 Silas, Marlinda Boo. PO Box 53352 ABQ NM 87153. Bikes, Ladder, Water tank, HHG’s $ 586.56

F-170 Delayo, Lynnae. C/o Tenorio 813 Simpier Ln SW ABQ NM 87102. Misc. HHG’s $ 465.23

G-177 O’Brien, Francis. 715 Poplar St T or C NM 87901. Furn., Lamps, Lots of misc. $ 980.83

H-203 Doporto, Ebony. 557 Tramway Blvd NE #144 ABQ NM 87123. Bikes, Kids toys, Lots of Misc. $ 783.56

H-204 Falabella, Anthony. 13309 Mountain Rd NE # 204 ABQ NM 87112. Toolbox, Furn. , Lots of Misc. $ 625.56

I-230 Templin, Shianne. C/o Beck 936 Chelwood Park Blvd NE #2 ABQ NM 87112. Misc. Goods $ 395.91

I-235 Velasquez, Cheryl. 301 Gen. Somervell NE ABQ NM 87123. Bar stools, Misc. $ 498.81

I-269 Turrietta, Richard. C/o Quintana 4101 Arlolane SW ABQ NM 8712. Misc. goods. $ 498.81

J-295 Delayo, Lynnae. C/o Tenorio 813 Simpier Ln SW ABQ NM 87102. Misc. Goods. $ 465.23

K-377 Muskett, Elvina. 814 Chelwood Park NE Apt. B ABQ NM 87123. Child’s bike, Bar stools, Lots of misc. $ 959.53

N-432 O’Brien, Francis. 715 Poplar St T or C NM 87901. Tools, Pet carriers, File Cabinets, Misc. $ 980.83

P-452 Lopez, Ashley. 12508 Chico Rd NE ABQ NM 87123. Furn. & Misc. $ 597.12

Any of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.

H. Martinez, Manager

HCS Pub. October 20, 27, 2017