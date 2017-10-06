Notice is hereby given. Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Midtown Self Storage, LLC, located at 4339 Cutler Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110, (505) 823-4406, will be selling the following unit to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale to be held on Monday October 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM. The Owner(s) reserves the right to set a minimum bid to satisfy the lien and cancel the Sale if Owner(s) desire. CASH ONLY.

Unit #166, (10×20) Joseph Saavedra, 11512 Hughes Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM. Boxes. Unit #167, (10×20) Joseph Saavedra, 11512 Hughes Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM. Boxes & desk.

HCS Pub. October 6, 13, 2017