NO. CV 2017 06413
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06413
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Guadalupe John Gutierrez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Guadalupe John Gutierrez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Guadalupe John Gutierrez to Pete Martinez Gutierrez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 8th day of November 2017, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Pete M. Gutierrez
Guadalupe John Gutierrez
Petitioner, pro se
