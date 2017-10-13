Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06413

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Guadalupe John Gutierrez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Guadalupe John Gutierrez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Guadalupe John Gutierrez to Pete Martinez Gutierrez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 8th day of November 2017, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Pete M. Gutierrez

Guadalupe John Gutierrez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. October 13, 20, 2017