STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2017 07072

IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION FOR

NAME CHANGE FOR

Maria Clorinda Roybal, Petitioner

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME

TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with provision of NMSA 1978 Sections 40-8-1 through 40-8-3 the above captioned Petitioner(s) will apply to the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge of the 2nd Judicial District, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, at 10:30 a.m. on the 1st day of November, 2017 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from: Maria Clorinda Roybal to Clorinda M Roybal. #520

HCS Pub. October 6, 13, 2017