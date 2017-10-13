Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 07117

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Mary Apodaca

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Apodaca, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Mary Apodaca to Elvira Mary Apodaca, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 16 day of November 2017, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Elvira Mary Tidwell

Elvira Mary Tidwell

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. October 13, 20, 2017