Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 07149

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Carlene Williams Caliste

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Carlene Williams Caliste, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Carlene Williams Caliste to Carlene Rainey, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 4th day of December 2017, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Carlene Williams Caliste

Carlene Williams Caliste

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. October 13, 20, 2017