Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Benalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 07196

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Orlando Joseph Maestas

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Orlando Joseph Maestas, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Benalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Orlando Joseph Maestas to Orlando Ebell, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 9th day of November 2017, at the hour of 8:50 am, at the Benalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Orlando Joseph Maestas

Orlando Joseph Maestas

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. October 13, 20, 2017