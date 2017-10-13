NO. CV 2017 07196
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Benalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 07196
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Orlando Joseph Maestas
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Orlando Joseph Maestas, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Benalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Orlando Joseph Maestas to Orlando Ebell, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 9th day of November 2017, at the hour of 8:50 am, at the Benalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Orlando Joseph Maestas
Orlando Joseph Maestas
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. October 13, 20, 2017
