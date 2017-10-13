NO. CV-2017 07276
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV-2017 07276
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Pedro Carabajal
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pedro Carabajal, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his/her name from Pedro Carabajal to Martin Pedro Carabajal, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 15th day of November 2017, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernaillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #510
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Pedro M. Carabajal
Pedro M. Carabajal
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. October 13, 20, 2017
0 comments