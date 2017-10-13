2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV-2017 07276

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Pedro Carabajal

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pedro Carabajal, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his/her name from Pedro Carabajal to Martin Pedro Carabajal, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 15th day of November 2017, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernaillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Pedro M. Carabajal

Pedro M. Carabajal

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. October 13, 20, 2017