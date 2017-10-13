Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 07284

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Manuelita Maria Eloida Blea

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Manuelita Maria Eloida Blea, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernlillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernlillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Manuelita Maria Eloida Blea to Mela Maria Eloida Blea, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of NOV 15 2017, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Manuelita Maria Eloida Blea

Manuelita Maria Eloida Blea

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. October 13, 20, 2017