NO CV 2017 07334
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
CASE NO CV 2017 07334
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
AUDREY ESTRADA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Sec. 40-8-1 through Sec. 40-8-3 NMSA 1978, the Petitioner, Audrey Estrada will apply to the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge of the Second Judicial District at the Second Judicial District Courthouse in ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico at 1:30 p.m. on the 16 day of November , 2017 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from Audrey Estrada to Audrey Medina.
Submitted by Petitioner Pro Se:
/s/ Audrey Estrada
Audrey Estrada
HCS Pub. October 20, 27, 2017
0 comments