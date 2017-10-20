STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

CASE NO CV 2017 07334

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

AUDREY ESTRADA

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Sec. 40-8-1 through Sec. 40-8-3 NMSA 1978, the Petitioner, Audrey Estrada will apply to the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge of the Second Judicial District at the Second Judicial District Courthouse in ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico at 1:30 p.m. on the 16 day of November , 2017 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from Audrey Estrada to Audrey Medina.

Submitted by Petitioner Pro Se:

/s/ Audrey Estrada

Audrey Estrada

HCS Pub. October 20, 27, 2017