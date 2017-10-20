Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 07516

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Gladys Louise Butler

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gladys Louise Butler, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Gladys Louise Butler to Gladys Louise Johns, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 21st day of November 2017, at the hour of 10:05 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Gladys Louise Johns

Gladys Louise Johns

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. October 20, 27, 2017