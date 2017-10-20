NO. CV 2017 07516
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 07516
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Gladys Louise Butler
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gladys Louise Butler, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Gladys Louise Butler to Gladys Louise Johns, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 21st day of November 2017, at the hour of 10:05 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Gladys Louise Johns
Gladys Louise Johns
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. October 20, 27, 2017
0 comments