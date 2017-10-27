No. CV 2017 07638
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Felicita Gutierrez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Felicita Gutierrez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows: Current Name Felicita Gutierrez Proposed Name Phyllis Gutierrez. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 29th day of November 2017, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Phyllis Ulibarri
Phyllis Ulibarri
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. October 27, November 3, 2017
