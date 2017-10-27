SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2017 07638

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Felicita Gutierrez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Felicita Gutierrez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows: Current Name Felicita Gutierrez Proposed Name Phyllis Gutierrez. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 29th day of November 2017, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Phyllis Ulibarri

Phyllis Ulibarri

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. October 27, November 3, 2017