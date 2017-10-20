Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017-01501

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Christine Amanda Schaller

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Christine Amanda Schaller, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Christine Amanda Schaller to Christine Amanda Smith, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 21st day of November 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Christine Schaller

Christine Amanda Schaller

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. October 20, 27, 2017