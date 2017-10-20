NO. D-202-CV-2017-01501
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017-01501
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Christine Amanda Schaller
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Christine Amanda Schaller, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Christine Amanda Schaller to Christine Amanda Smith, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 21st day of November 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Christine Schaller
Christine Amanda Schaller
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. October 20, 27, 2017
