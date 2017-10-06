STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2017-06010

IN THE MATTER OF CHRISTINE ANTOINETTE PADILLA,an adult,

Petitioner.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – ADULT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CHRISTINE ANTOINETTE PADILLA, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition for Change of Name and Amendment of Marriage Certificate in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from CHRISTINE ANTOINETTE PADILLA to CHRISTINE ANTOINETTE ZACCARIA and correct an error in her Marriage Certificate and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Nancy J. Franchini, District Judge, on the 1st day of November, 2017, at the hour of 1:45 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 5th Floor, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

STEFFY LAW FIRM, P.C.

By: /s/ JEANINE R. STEFFY

Jeanine R. Steffy

Attorney for Petitioner

1909 Carlisle Blvd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110

(505) 331-3031

HCS Pub. October 6, 13, 2017