2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 06923
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Manuel Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Manuel Martinez, a resident of the City of Albuq, County of Bern. State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Manuel Martinez to Leonard Manuel Martinez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 2nd day of November 2017, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Manuel Martinez
Manuel Martinez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. October 6, 13, 2017
