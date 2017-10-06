2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 06923

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Manuel Martinez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Manuel Martinez, a resident of the City of Albuq, County of Bern. State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Manuel Martinez to Leonard Manuel Martinez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 2nd day of November 2017, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Manuel Martinez

Manuel Martinez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. October 6, 13, 2017