2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 07043

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Antonina Josephine Pratz

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Antonina Josephine Pratz, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Antonina Josephine Pratz to Nina Jo Pratz, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 23rd day of October 2017, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Antonina Josephine Pratz

Antonina Josephine Pratz

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. October 6, 13, 2017