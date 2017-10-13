2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 07184

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

IRVING JAMES WEISS

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that IRVING JAMES WEISS, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his name from IRVING JAMES WEISS to JAMES I WEISS, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the 6 day of NOVEMBER 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Irving James Weiss

IRVING JAMES WEISS

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. October 13, 20, 2017