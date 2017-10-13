NO. D-202-CV-2017 07197
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 07197
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ismael Rodolfo Baca
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ismael Rodolfo Baca, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Ismael Rodolfo Baca to Rudy Ismael Baca, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 4th day of December 2017, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #520
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ismael Rodolfo Baca
Ismael Rodolfo Baca
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. October 13, 20, 2017
0 comments