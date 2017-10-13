2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 07197

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Ismael Rodolfo Baca

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ismael Rodolfo Baca, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Ismael Rodolfo Baca to Rudy Ismael Baca, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 4th day of December 2017, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Ismael Rodolfo Baca

Ismael Rodolfo Baca

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. October 13, 20, 2017