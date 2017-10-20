NO. D-202-CV-2017 07239
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 07239
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Antonio Diopoldo Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Antonio Diopoldo Martinez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his name from Antonio Diopoldo Martinez to Paul A. Martinez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 16 day of November 2017, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ A Martinez
Antonio Diopoldo Martinez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. October 20, 27, 2017
