2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 07239

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Antonio Diopoldo Martinez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Antonio Diopoldo Martinez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his name from Antonio Diopoldo Martinez to Paul A. Martinez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 16 day of November 2017, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ A Martinez

Antonio Diopoldo Martinez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. October 20, 27, 2017