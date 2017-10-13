NO. D-202-CV-2017 07240
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 07240
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Carmelita Sedillo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Carmelita Sedillo, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Carmelita Sedillo to Carmen Sedillo, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 16 day of November 2017, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Carmelita Sedillo
Carmelita Sedillo
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. October 13, 20, 2017
