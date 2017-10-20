SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

Cause No. D-202-CV-2017-07351

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF ROBERT

GENE DANIEL LUCERO

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Robert Gene Daniel Lucero, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico wherein he seeks to change his name from Robert Gene Daniel Lucero to Robert Daniel Lucero and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Carl J. Butkus, District Judge, on the 30th day of November 2017, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

/s/ Cindy Molina

Attorneys are responsible for providing Notice of Hearing to Self-Represented Litigants and provide a Certificate of Notice thereof, at the scheduled Hearing.

Respectfully submitted,

Robynn Sena Dixon

Attorney for Petitioner

811 8th Street

Albuquerque, NM 87102

(505) 242-8910

HCS Pub. October 20, 27, 2017