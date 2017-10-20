No. D-202-CV-2017-07351
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
Cause No. D-202-CV-2017-07351
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF ROBERT
GENE DANIEL LUCERO
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Robert Gene Daniel Lucero, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico wherein he seeks to change his name from Robert Gene Daniel Lucero to Robert Daniel Lucero and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Carl J. Butkus, District Judge, on the 30th day of November 2017, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
/s/ Cindy Molina
Attorneys are responsible for providing Notice of Hearing to Self-Represented Litigants and provide a Certificate of Notice thereof, at the scheduled Hearing.
Respectfully submitted,
Robynn Sena Dixon
Attorney for Petitioner
811 8th Street
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 242-8910
HCS Pub. October 20, 27, 2017
