STATE OF NEW MEXICO

PROBATE COURT

BERNALILLO COUNTY

NO. PB 2017-0472

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

EDWIN H. GAST, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within two months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Personal Representative 1109 Parsifal NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110, or filed with the Probate Court Clerk, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, at P.O. Box 488, Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103.

Dated: September 18, 2017.

/s/ Richard A. Gast

RICHARD A. GAST

Personal Representative

of the Estate of

Edwin H. Gast, deceased

HCS Pub. October 6, 13, 20, 2017