NO. PB 2017-0472
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
PROBATE COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
EDWIN H. GAST, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within two months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Personal Representative 1109 Parsifal NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110, or filed with the Probate Court Clerk, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, at P.O. Box 488, Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103.
Dated: September 18, 2017.
/s/ Richard A. Gast
RICHARD A. GAST
Personal Representative
of the Estate of
Edwin H. Gast, deceased
HCS Pub. October 6, 13, 20, 2017
