Notice is hereby given that NORTHEAST HEIGHTS SELF STORAGE, 4801 EUBANK BLVD NE, ALBUQUERQUE NM 87111, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for silent bid auction. Northeast Heights Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality, or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time, and place. Date: NOVEMBER 15, 2017 Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at Northeast Heights Self-Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction to be eligible to bid. Payment by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

#50032 MIERA, Dolores 8401 Spain Rd NE Apt 4-D Albuquerque, NM 87111 , luggage, sewing machine, stereo equipment, boxes, golf clubs, 2 dressers

#60030 SKEET, Roman 4610 Eubank Blvd NE #609 Albuquerque, NM 87111 pet cage

#60077 ABEYTA, Gary 4610 Eubank Blvd NE #512 Albuquerque, NM 87111 dolley, ladder, grill, entertainment center, boxes, tool box, extension cords, dresser, freezer.

#10019 TRUJILLO, Adrienne N. 17985 E. Greenwood DR APT #1313 Aurora, CO 80013 totes, boxes, lamp, recliner, step stool, shelving, stereo equipment.

#23011 HINMAN, Cindy L. 12400 Montgomery Blvd NE #120 Albuquerque, NM 87111 desk, totes, boxes, file cabinet, bed and frame, luggage, movies, tools

#25016 EGHBALIEH, Keyvan PO Box 92216 Albuquerque, NM 87199 boxes of shoes, bedding, TV.

#27001 BRANDT, Michael (Scott) 10331 Hotel Ave #225 Albuquerque, NM 87123 air compressor, fan, vacuum, bed, shelving, totes, boxes, lawn tools, lighting, rolling tool box, tool boxes, camping equipment, table saw, floor jack.

HCS Pub. October 27, November 3, 2017