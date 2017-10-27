NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On December 11, 2017 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2013 Hyundai Elantra VIN 5NPDH4AE8DH430783. NM license plate 799TLF. Last known registered owner is Staci Sena of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $1590.00. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. October 27, November 3, 2017