NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On December 21, 2017 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2009 International 4300 VIN 3HTJTSKM19N044717. AZ license plate CK18116. Last known registered owner is ESP Motors Corporation in Peoria, AZ. In the amount of $6722.36. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Summit Truck Group 1623 Aspen NW Albuquerque, NM 87104 (505) 243-7883.

HCS Pub. October 27, November 3, 2017