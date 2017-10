Public Sale at ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE, 9500 Central Ave. SW, 10-30-17 at 10:00am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy the owner’s lien for rent under N.M.S.A Sec. 48-11-7 et. Seq. Sale is With Reserve. ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE reserves the right to set minimum bids and to refuse bids. CASH ONLY.

Unit # 228A Nathan Lueras 205 Mary SW Albuquerque NM 87105. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Boxes, bins, misc items.

Unit # 548 William Mayes 9415 Jenny CT SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Boxes, bins, living room furniture, misc items.

Unit # 162 Julia A Kirsch 509 Lone River Trl. SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Boxes, bins, misc items.

Unit # 127 Felicia Billy 405 Mimi CT NW Albuquerque NM 87105. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Boxes, bags, misc items.

Unit # 168B Eloisa Styron 10024 Melinda AVE SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Boxes, bags, misc items.

Unit # 535 James Gonzales 8505 Winter Sage DR SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Boxes, bags, misc items.

Unit # 309 Ramon Salvador 3135 San Saulo RD SW Albuquerque NM 87105. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Furniture, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 404 Nicole Dimas 2709 ½ Floral DR NW Albuquerque NM 87104. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Furniture, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit #165 Morcos Pogue 1551 Airway RD SW Albuquerque NM 87105. CONTENTS CONISIST OF: Furniture, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 178 Darlene G Bocage 2204 Lester DR NE Apt 494 Albuquerque NM 8711. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Furniture, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 556B Alexis J Santiago 1117 Deamar AVE Apt B Albuquerque NM 87107. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 222 Andre Walter Robinson 4506 The Alameda Baltimore MD 21239. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

HCS Pub. October 6, 13, 2017