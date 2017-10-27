Notice is hereby given that WEST MESA SELF STORAGE, 2559 COORS BLVD NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87120, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for silent bid auction. West Mesa Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: NOVEMBER 16, 2017 Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at West Mesa Self-Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction. Payment is by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

C-16 PADILLA, Marty 1737 Del Cielo Dr NW Albuquerque, NM 87105 beds & frames, boxes, totes, tires, sofa/loveseat, kids toys, microwave, bike, desk

F-14 CANDELARIA, Steve 2800 Altez Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87102 chairs, power washer, tables, shop vac, dressers, sofa, TV, microwave, totes/boxes, water cooler, laptop PC

G-26 HAYES-PEREA, Kathryn R. 10016 Ladrones SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 dressers, boxes/totes, beds, microwave, trunks, refrigerator

H-15 GUTIERREZ, Marlene V. 5128 Alpha Ave NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 bed, recliner, dresser, boxes, clothes, chairs, glass table

I-24 SANDOVAL, Brandon J. 10901 Cartagena Ave SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 lamps, kids toys, microwave, exercise equipment, washer & dryer, dresser, 2 sofas, entertainment center

J-27 BARELA, Andrea 6512 Tauton Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 desk, bed, table, misc household goods, boxes, storage bins, sofa, bed frame

K-52 SANCHEZ, Ruben 3301 R Coors Blvd Albuquerque, NM 87120 lawn mower, flatscreen TV, washer & dryer, rolling tool box, clothes, bike, chairs, table, kids toys, futon bed, vacuum, coffee table, microwave, recliner, TV stand

K-53 HOSFORD, Russell D. 3912 Hilton NE Albuquerque, NM 87110 boxes/totes, books, chairs, tables, stereo equipment, clothes, kids toys, light, golf clubs

N-26 HORN, Gwendolyn 1556 Concord Way Toms River, NJ 08753 2 BBQ grills, bed, sectional, totes/boxes, power washer, dolly, lounge chair, ladders, garden tools, shelving, exercise equipment

N-117 RODRIGUEZ, Teodoro 706 San Jose Milan, NM 87021 car parts, air compressor, luggage, boxes/totes, speaker, tools

O-27 CHAVEZ, Cynthia A. 1412 Goff Blvd SW Albuquerque, NM 87105 3 dressers, headboard & footboard, boxes, bed frame, 2 sofas, vacuum, boxes, coffee table, dining table

O-61 LOPEZ, David M. 504 El Ensueno NW Albuquerque, NM 87107 front load washer & dryer, table, tools, chairs, sofa, outdoor awning, bed, kids toys, guitar amp, rolling tool box

P-19 VIGIL, Sara 6101 Sequoia Rd Apt G-3 Albuquerque, NM 87120 beds, bed frame, 2 ladders, dressers, coffee table, totes/boxes, lamps, kids toys, bedding, TV, luggage, kitchen cabinet, cooler, table

HCS Pub. October 27, November 3, 2017