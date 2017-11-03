ALMOST ANYTHING

STORED LEGAL NOTICE

This serves as official

“Notice to Enforce Lien”,

Complete disposition of the

following units located at

3112 HWY 47 Los Lunas

NM 87031. Entire Contents

will be disposed on November 14th 2017 at 3:00 PM at

3112 HWY 47, Los Lunas NM 87031.

Unit #035 Contents belonging to

Robin Dickey

5 WInston Ct.

Los Lunas, NM 87031

Included but not limited to: Bags and Boxes

Unit #070 Contents belonging to

Jacob Candelaria

3042 A Hwy 47

Los Lunas, NM 87031

Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes

Unit #085 Contents belonging to

Frances Ohler

01 Cobre Ln.

Los Lunas, NM 87031

Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes

Unit #252 Contents belonging to

Savannah Houston

9 Nightshade Ct.

Los Lunas, NM 87031

Included but not limited to: Furniture, boxes, clothes

Unit #253 Contents belonging to

Jasmine Hernandez

1144 Devearges Ct.

Los Lunas, NM 87031

Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes

HCS Pub. November 3, 10, 2017