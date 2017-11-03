ALMOST ANYTHING STORED
ALMOST ANYTHING
STORED LEGAL NOTICE
This serves as official
“Notice to Enforce Lien”,
Complete disposition of the
following units located at
3112 HWY 47 Los Lunas
NM 87031. Entire Contents
will be disposed on November 14th 2017 at 3:00 PM at
3112 HWY 47, Los Lunas NM 87031.
Unit #035 Contents belonging to
Robin Dickey
5 WInston Ct.
Los Lunas, NM 87031
Included but not limited to: Bags and Boxes
Unit #070 Contents belonging to
Jacob Candelaria
3042 A Hwy 47
Los Lunas, NM 87031
Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes
Unit #085 Contents belonging to
Frances Ohler
01 Cobre Ln.
Los Lunas, NM 87031
Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes
Unit #252 Contents belonging to
Savannah Houston
9 Nightshade Ct.
Los Lunas, NM 87031
Included but not limited to: Furniture, boxes, clothes
Unit #253 Contents belonging to
Jasmine Hernandez
1144 Devearges Ct.
Los Lunas, NM 87031
Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes
HCS Pub. November 3, 10, 2017
