Auto Auction

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On January 29, 2018 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2012 International Prostar VIN 3HSDJSJR2CN436603 Last known registered owner is Gloria Reyna Lessor of Bellingham, WA and Catto LLC Lessee of Lynden, WA. In the amount of $16876.91. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Summit Truck Group 1623 Aspen NW Albuquerque, NM 87104 (505) 243-7883.

HCS Pub. November 10, 17, 2017