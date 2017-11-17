BONES TOWING & SALVAGE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
State of New Mexico,
County of BERNALILLO
Date of notice 11/16/17
Location of sale: BONES TOWING & SALVAGE
105 DALE SE
ABQ. NM 87105
Time of sale: 10:00 AM
Phone number: (505) 243-4813
On FEB 14TH, 2018 at BONES TOWING, the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
Make: CHRYSLER
Year/Model: 2010 300
Title Number: __________
VIN: 2C3CA4CD7AH173953
License Number: _ N/A
Total amount of charges incurred: $ 983.44
Terms: Cash in hand on day of sale.
Date of receipt or return of notice of lien:
NOV 5TH, 2017.
Signed Jason Lemons
HCS Pub. November 17, 24, 2017
