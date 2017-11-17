NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

State of New Mexico,

County of BERNALILLO

Date of notice 11/16/17

Location of sale: BONES TOWING & SALVAGE

105 DALE SE

ABQ. NM 87105

Time of sale: 10:00 AM

Phone number: (505) 243-4813

On FEB 14TH, 2018 at BONES TOWING, the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:

Make: DODGE

Year/Model: 1996 STRATUS

Title Number: __________

VIN: 1B3EJ46X2TN187085

License Number: N/A

Total amount of charges incurred: $ 654.87

Terms: Cash in hand on day of sale.

Date of receipt or return of notice of lien:

NOV 5TH, 2017.

Signed Jason Lemons

HCS Pub. November 17, 24, 2017