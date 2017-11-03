No. CV 2017 07828
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Kyle Steven VanAmburg
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kyle Steven VanAmburg, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Kyle Steven VanAmburg Proposed Name Kyle Steven Ryan
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 30th day of November 2017, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
Kyle Steven VanAmburg
HCS Pub. November 3, 10, 2017
