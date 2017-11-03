SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2017 07828

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Kyle Steven VanAmburg

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kyle Steven VanAmburg, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Kyle Steven VanAmburg Proposed Name Kyle Steven Ryan

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 30th day of November 2017, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

Kyle Steven VanAmburg

