SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2017 08016

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Dolores Theresa Maes

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dolores Theresa Maes, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Dolores Theresa Maes Proposed Name

Tessie D. Maes

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G.NASH, District Judge, on the 7th day of December 2017, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (7TH Floor)

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Dolores Theresa Maes

Dolores Theresa Maes

HCS Pub. November 10, 17, 2017