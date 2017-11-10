No. CV 2017 08016
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2017 08016
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Dolores Theresa Maes
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dolores Theresa Maes, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Dolores Theresa Maes Proposed Name
Tessie D. Maes
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G.NASH, District Judge, on the 7th day of December 2017, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (7TH Floor)
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Dolores Theresa Maes
Dolores Theresa Maes
HCS Pub. November 10, 17, 2017
