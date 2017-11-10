SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2017 08049

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Margaret Deane Avalos

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Margaret Deane Avalos, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Margaret Deane Avalos

Proposed Name

Margaret Deane Drace

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of DEC 06 2017, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Margaret Deane Avalos

Margaret Deane Avalos

HCS Pub. November 10, 17, 2017