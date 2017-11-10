No. CV 2017 08049
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2017 08049
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Margaret Deane Avalos
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Margaret Deane Avalos, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Margaret Deane Avalos
Proposed Name
Margaret Deane Drace
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of DEC 06 2017, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Margaret Deane Avalos
Margaret Deane Avalos
HCS Pub. November 10, 17, 2017
