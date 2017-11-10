NO CV 2017 08082
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
CASE NO CV 2017 08082
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ERNEST WILLIAM GRIFFIN
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Sec. 40-8-1 through Sec. 40-8-3 NMSA 1978, the Petitioner, Ernest William Griffin will apply to the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge of the Second Judicial District at the Second Judicial District Courthouse in ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico at 8:50 a.m. on the 10th day of January, 2018 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from Ernest William Griffin to Ernest W. Thompson.
Submitted by Petitioner Pro Se:
/s/ Ernest William Griffin
Ernest William Griffin
HCS Pub. November 10, 17, 2017
