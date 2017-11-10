STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

CASE NO CV 2017 08082

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

ERNEST WILLIAM GRIFFIN

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Sec. 40-8-1 through Sec. 40-8-3 NMSA 1978, the Petitioner, Ernest William Griffin will apply to the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge of the Second Judicial District at the Second Judicial District Courthouse in ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico at 8:50 a.m. on the 10th day of January, 2018 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from Ernest William Griffin to Ernest W. Thompson.

Submitted by Petitioner Pro Se:

/s/ Ernest William Griffin

Ernest William Griffin

HCS Pub. November 10, 17, 2017