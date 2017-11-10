No. CV 2017 08100
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2017 08100
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Terrie Jean Armijo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Terrie Jean Armijo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Terrie Jean Armijo
Proposed Name
Terrie Jean E. Wonder Douglas
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 14th day of December 2017, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Terrie Jean E. Wonder Douglas
Terrie Jean E. Wonder Douglas
HCS Pub. November 10, 17, 2017
0 comments