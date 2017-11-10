SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2017 08100

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Terrie Jean Armijo

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Terrie Jean Armijo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Terrie Jean Armijo

Proposed Name

Terrie Jean E. Wonder Douglas

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 14th day of December 2017, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Terrie Jean E. Wonder Douglas

Terrie Jean E. Wonder Douglas

HCS Pub. November 10, 17, 2017