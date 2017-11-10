SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2017 08111

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Naoma La Vonne Zinck

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Naoma La Vonne Zinck, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Naoma La Vonne Zinck

Proposed Name

Lara La Vonne Jordan

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 13th day of December 2017, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Naoma La Vonne Zinck

Naoma La Vonne Zinck

HCS Pub. November 10, 17, 2017