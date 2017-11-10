No. CV 2017 08111
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2017 08111
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Naoma La Vonne Zinck
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Naoma La Vonne Zinck, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Naoma La Vonne Zinck
Proposed Name
Lara La Vonne Jordan
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 13th day of December 2017, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Naoma La Vonne Zinck
Naoma La Vonne Zinck
HCS Pub. November 10, 17, 2017
