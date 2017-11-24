SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV-2017 08190

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Anthony Jinzo “AKA” Anthony Gutierrez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anthony Jinzo “AKA” Anthony Gutierrez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque N.M., County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Anthony Jinzo “AKA” Anthony Gutierrez

Proposed Name

Anthony Gutierrez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 12th day of January 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Anthony Jinzo “AKA” Anthony Gutierrez

HCS Pub. November 24, December 1, 2017