No. CV-2017 08190
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Anthony Jinzo “AKA” Anthony Gutierrez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anthony Jinzo “AKA” Anthony Gutierrez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque N.M., County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Anthony Jinzo “AKA” Anthony Gutierrez
Proposed Name
Anthony Gutierrez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 12th day of January 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Anthony Jinzo “AKA” Anthony Gutierrez
HCS Pub. November 24, December 1, 2017
