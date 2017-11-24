No. CV 2017 08358
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ashley Teresa Vigil
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ashley Teresa Vigil, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Ashley Teresa Vigil
Proposed Name
Ashley Teresa Cruz
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 20 day of December 2017, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ashley Vigil
Ashley Vigil
HCS Pub. November 24, December 1, 2017
