SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2017 08358

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Ashley Teresa Vigil

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ashley Teresa Vigil, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Ashley Teresa Vigil

Proposed Name

Ashley Teresa Cruz

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 20 day of December 2017, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Ashley Vigil

Ashley Vigil

HCS Pub. November 24, December 1, 2017