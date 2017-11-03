NO. D-202-CV-2017 07637
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 07637
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Circilia Martinez AKA Martinez, Williams, Robles
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Circilia Martinez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Circilia Martinez to Cecelia Robles, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of NOV 29 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Cecelia Williams
Cecelia Williams
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. November 3, 10, 2017
