2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 07637

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Circilia Martinez AKA Martinez, Williams, Robles

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Circilia Martinez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Circilia Martinez to Cecelia Robles, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of NOV 29 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Cecelia Williams

Cecelia Williams

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. November 3, 10, 2017