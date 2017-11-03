STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017-07831

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF WILLIAM MARK WEAVER, (A/K/A WILLIAM MARK WEAVER, JR.), FOR CHANGE OF NAME.

NOTICE OF FILING PETITION TO CHANGE NAME (ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that William Mark Weaver (a/k/a William Mark Weaver, Jr.), resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from William Mark Weaver, Jr. to William Mark Weaver.

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Valerie Huling, District Judge, on the 30th day of November, 2017 at the hour of 8:50 a.m. at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.

Respectfully Submitted:

GEER WISSEL LEVY & HARTWELL, P.A

By: /s/ Kathryn M. Wissel, Attorney at Law

Kathryn M. Wissel

Attorney for Petitioner

P.O. Box 7549

Albuquerque, NM 87194

(505) 243-1733

HCS Pub. November 3, 10, 2017